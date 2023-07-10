Madonna says she is focusing on her health after being hospitalized last month.
On Monday, the "Material Girl" singer shared a statement on Instagram saying she is "on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she wrote.
Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, first shared a statement on Instagram June 28 -- just a few weeks before her "Celebration Tour" was supposed to kick off in Vancouver -- saying that the singer was recovering after a stay in the intensive care unit for a "serious bacterial infection."
In that statement, Oseary said that Madonna was postponing her tour to give herself time to recover fully.
In her update Monday, Madonna said that her family and her tour were top of mind when she was in the hospital.
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she said. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint them."
Madonna continued, sharing her new plans for "The Celebration Tour."
"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," she said.
"I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M," she added.
Live Nation shared an update on "The Celebration Tour" in a statment confirming its postponement and said that rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible.
The entertainment company also encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets as "they will be valid for the new dates once announced."
Madonna announced her tour back in January with a video, which featured Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer and more.
The video ended with Schumer daring Madonna to go on a world tour and perform all her biggest hits.
Following the announcement of her world tour, the singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for their "love and support."
"I don't take any of this for granted," she said. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I'm so grateful for all your support. And I can't wait to put this show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey."