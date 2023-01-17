It's official: Madonna's hitting the road.

The Celebration Tour, kicking off July 15 in Vancouver, was announced Tuesday morning with a video featuring a star-studded guest list.

The NSFW video features Madonna playing Truth or Dare with an eclectic lineup of celebs, including Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Lil Wayne, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Amy Schumer and more.

It ends with Schumer daring Madonna to go on a world tour and perform all her biggest hits.

After singing a few bars of "La Isla Bonita" along with Schumer, Madonna says, "F--- yeah!" and announces, "80s, 90s, 2000s, four decades of music avec moi -- MLVC -- welcome to the party, b****es!"

The phrase in part translates to "with me, Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone," in case you're not familiar with French, or with the Queen of Pop's birth name.

Ricardo Gomes Madonna has announced her global Celebration Tour.

The 35-city world tour starts in North America before hitting Europe, wrapping up in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a statement.

A one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen will be featured on each date.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, depending on the city. Presales for Citi cardmembers start Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. local time for the shows going on sale Jan. 20, and Jan. 24 for the shows going on sale Jan. 27.