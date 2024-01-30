Lionel Richie is excited to be a grandfather again!

Richie's younger daughter Sofia Richie Grainge announced in a Vogue interview published last week that she and her husband Elliot Grainge are expecting a baby later this year.

The "Endless Love" singer told People this week that he's "pumped up" to be welcoming another grandchild into the Richie family.

"I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world," he said, before joking, "I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run, because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me."

The "Stuck on You" singer, 74, is himself a father of three. Last September, he shared an Instagram video of his children cheering him on during a performance.

"Lionel!" Richie Grainge yells toward the stage in the brief clip. Sister Nicole Richie then chimes in with another exuberant "Lionel!" before the camera pans to show the superstar singer-songwriter waving at his daughters.

"Take your Kids to Work Day turned out well," the elder Richie wrote in the accompanying caption, along with a laughing emoji.

Richie Grainge added three more laughing emojis in a reply to her dad's post.

Read on for more about Lionel Richie and his three children.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, FILE

Nicole Richie, 42, is Lionel Richie's eldest daughter and is the founder and creative director of the apparel and jewelry brand House of Harlow 1960.

Lionel Richie told People magazine in a 2022 interview that when he and his former wife Brenda Harvey adopted Nicole when she was 9, it "was actually a godsend."

"She was a little girl who needed a shot," Lionel Richie said at the time. "She was used to people coming and going. She looked at me and I'd say, 'I'm not going anywhere.'"

In addition to being a father of three, Lionel Richie is also a grandfather to Nicole Richie's two children, daughter Harlow and son Sparrow.

Miles Richie

Miles Brockman Richie attends the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence, Dec. 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ, FILE

After Richie and Harvey divorced in 1993, he went on to marry fashion designer Diane Alexander, with whom he shares son Miles Richie and daughter Richie Grainge. The elder Richie and Alexander divorced in 2004.

Miles Richie, now 29, works as a model and signed with leading agency Wilhelmina Models in 2018. His runway debut came at Philipp Plein's Fall 2018 show in February 2018.

"It is interesting in this modeling field and the fashion field, you have to push yourself. My dad and my mom, they all just keep pushing me forward every single day and every day, I'm just determined to be better," Miles Richie told Essence in 2020.

Sofia Richie, Sept. 09, 2023 in New York City. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images, FILE

Sofia Richie Grainge

The youngest Richie sibling, Richie Grainge is also a model. The 25-year-old married music executive Elliot Grainge in 2023.

Lionel Richie walked his youngest daughter down the aisle and shared a touching message to mark the occasion, writing on Instagram, "My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life. You'll always be my little bird, but I'm so proud of the woman you've become. Endless Love to you and Elliot."

Richie Grainge and her husband announced earlier this month that they were expecting their first child together, sharing the news exclusively with Vogue in an interview that also featured shots of Richie Grainge showing off her pregnancy.