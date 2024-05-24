Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband Elliot Grainge have welcomed their first child.
The social media personality and youngest child of music legend Lionel Richie shared the news in an Instagram post shared Friday.
In Richie Grainge's announcement, which featured a photo of hands holding her newborn's feet, she revealed her daughter's name is Eloise Samantha Grainge and she was born on May 20.
"Best day of my life🤍" she wrote in the caption of her post.
Richie Grainge announced the news of her pregnancy in an exclusive with Vogue in January.
While speaking about her pregnancy with the outlet, she said that she hopes to "raise a smart, kind person."
"I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age," she said. "Being someone’s best friend and helping guide them in life down a certain path. I’m so excited to hold someone’s hand through that, but most of all, to have my lifelong best friend like that."
Richie Grainge and her husband first began dating in 2021, got engaged a year later and married in a lavish wedding ceremony in the South of France in April 2023.