Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband Elliot Grainge are going to be parents.

The model and social media personality shared the news exclusively with Vogue, in an interview that featured stunning photos of the star showing off her pregnancy.

Richie Grainge said she found out she was expecting early on in her pregnancy. She said that she took a pregnancy test after a trip to Milan Fashion Week, right before an Ed Sheeran concert.

"I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test," she said. "I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of line. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."

She said that she took three more pregnancy tests and when she and her husband saw that they were all positive, they both cried.

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge attend 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops," Richie Grainge said. "But knowing I was so early, I was so protective -- even with my friends."

She added that during her pregnancy, she and her husband wanted to "protect our mental space as a couple," which hasn't been easy for her as an influencer, who shares a lot of her life on social media with her millions of followers.

"There was an anxiety for me about hitting certain milestones [when it comes to the pregnancy], and once I passed that 21-week mark, I felt like I was in the safe zone," she said. "Now that I'm there, I feel like I've made it over the major hurdles and I feel safe and comfortable announcing it, and I can now have those open conversations and be honest with the people watching my videos."

Richie Grainge, who also revealed that she is having a girl, added that she's excited to share what she has been up to in the past six months with her followers, including her baby shower and babymoon.

"I can't wait to open that door back up," she said.

Richie Grainge and her husband first began dating in 2021 and got engaged a year later.

The couple tied the knot in April 2023 in a lavish wedding ceremony held in the South of France.