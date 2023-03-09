The Richie sisters are living a simple stylish life.

Nicole and Sofia were spotted at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week wearing very similar looks.

The elder sister rocked a checkered jumpsuit under a tweed jacket. She completed the look with black pumps, a small white purse, red lipstick and dark square-framed shades.

The younger of the duo went for a plaid mini dress that was belted with Chanel's double-C logo belt. Further adding to her ensemble, she wore Mary Jane-style shoes that included a fishnet overlay topped with a bow, a small square black bag, and she also opted for dark square-framed shades.

Both sisters went for middle-parted hair and soft blonde curls.

Sofia posted her look on Instagram through a series of photos along with the caption, "Just a little Chanel number." Shortly after, she posted another close up photo.

While Nicole and Sofia turned heads with their matchy-matchy Chanel outfits, they also found time to pose for another sisterly snap where they are both wearing black coats and shades.

Sofia simply captioned the photo, "Soeurs," which is French for "Sisters."

Since posting, loads of fans and followers have liked in commented on their stylish sister moment.