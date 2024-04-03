Nicole Richie had plenty of support from her family at the premiere of the upcoming "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" remake.

The actress stars alongside Simone Joy Jones and June Squibb in director Wade Allain-Marcus' new take on the original 1991 film of the same name.

Richie was joined at the premiere by members of her family including her husband Joel Madden, her father Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi and her mother Brenda Harvey Richie.

Richie and Madden's two children, Harlow and Sparrow, also attended the premiere to support their mom.

(L-R) Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Joel Madden attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" at The Grove on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

(L-R) Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" at The Grove on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

(L-R) Joel Madden and Nicole Richie attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" at The Grove on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The trailer for the upcoming remake arrived last month. Watch it here.

The film arrives in theaters April 12.