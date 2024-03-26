The trailer for the remake of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" is here.

The trailer, which dropped Tuesday, shows a new take on the original 1991 film of the same name, which starred Christina Applegate and Concetta Tomei.

The trailer opens with the character Tanya, played by Simone Joy Jones, talking about how their mother has left for Thailand for a yoga meditation retreat. The next clip in the trailer shows an elderly babysitter, played by June Squibb, showing up at their door.

Screengrab from the trailer for the remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” Iconic Events Releasing

Things go awry when Tanya and her siblings wake up one morning to find their babysitter has died.

According to the film's synopsis, rather than ruin her mother's vacation, Tanya decides to seek employment as an assistant to a fashion executive and take care of her siblings on her own.

June Squibb appears in this screen grab from the trailer for the remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” Iconic Events Releasing

Also starring in the remake are Nicole Richie, Donielle Hansley Jr., Ayaamii Sledge, Carter Young, Miles Fowler, Gus Kenworthy and Tyriq Withers.

The film is directed by Wade Allain-Marcus and the screenplay was written by Chuck Hayward.

Nicole Richie appears in this screen grab from the trailer for the remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” Iconic Events Releasing

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Allain-Marcus talked about how he is excited to share the story with a "whole new audience" and to "reintroduce it to fans of the original."

The 2024 remake of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" arrives in theaters April 12.

Watch the trailer here.