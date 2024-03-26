The best of Timothée Chalamet
Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet is channeling Bob Dylan in new set photos from production of "A Complete Unknown."
The "Dune" actor was spotted in downtown Manhattan on March 24 filming for the project.
The photos show Chalamet wearing a brown jacket with his hair wild just like the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer.
Some images show him wearing sunglasses at night, strolling down the streets of New York City with period-specific details in the background.
James Mangold, known for films like "Walk the Line," "Logan," "Ford v Ferrari" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," is directing the biopic.
Searchlight Pictures shared an Instagram post on March 24 to show that production had begun and that the film is "coming soon."