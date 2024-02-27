Iconic country artist Willie Nelson is set to hit the road this summer as part of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour and announced this week that he'll join forces with an array of decorated artists this year including Bob Dylan, Alison Krauss and more along the way, according to a press release.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, an annual event composed of Americana artists put on by Nelson and Blackbird Presents, will kick off on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The tour will include 25 shows and conclude in Buffalo, New York, on Sept. 17.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," Nelson said in a statement in the press release.

Nelson, his band the Family, and Dylan will play together at every stop on the tour. The first section of shows will also include Robert Plant, Krauss and Celisse. The second section will include John Mellencamp and Brittney Spencer with an additional show including Billy Strings.

The final leg of the tour will include Mellencamp along with blues and soul band Southern Avenue.

The shows will span the country hitting 15 states from coast to coast.

A presale for the event began Tuesday morning. General ticket sales begin Friday, March 1.

Nelson, a 12-time Grammy winner who was also awarded a Grammy Legend Award in 1990 and a lifetime achievement award in 2000, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and more in November.