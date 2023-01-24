Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year, and to ring in a new decade, he's throwing a star-studded celebration.

The award-winning country artist, whose birthday is on April 29, will have a two-day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, featuring a lineup of artists including Neil Young, Warren Haynes, Bob Weir and more.

The concert, "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday," will be held on April 29 and 30. Artists set to perform also include Nelson, along with Lyle Lovett, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, The Lumineers, Norah Jones, Roseanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton, Beck, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks and Nelson's son Lukas Nelson.

"I can't think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible," Nelson said in a statement. "It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue."

The show promises a unique experience each night, filled with yet-to-be-announced collaborations.

Gary Miller/Getty Images Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid concert, Sept. 24, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Two-day tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. PT, with a presale set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. PT.