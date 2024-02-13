Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet showed up in sizzling-hot looks for the Paris premiere of "Dune: Part Two."

The co-stars posed for the red carpet on Monday wearing captivating unique looks full of shine.

Zendaya's two-piece ensemble included a matching gold rose-embroidered crop top and full skirt from Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya Coleman attends the "Dune 2" Premiere at Le Grand Rex on February 12, 2024 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The "Euphoria" star paired the look with alluring, diffused eye makeup and a sleek, pulled-back chignon hairstyle that incorporated a wet and soft wavy texture.

While Zendaya's look was hard to miss, Chalamet turned a lot of heads as well in a Givenchy Haute Couture black suit that he paired with a metallic mock neck top.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet attend the "Dune 2" Premiere at Le Grand Rex on February 12, 2024 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Both stars were also seen rocking totally different looks earlier at a photocall in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Zendaya posed for cameras in a sleeveless white Alaïa dress that included a top that wrapped around her, exposing glimpses of her stomach and midriff. She paired the dress with white pumps.

Alternatively, Chalamet went for a stylish look that included a black turtleneck top, and brown pants from Bottega Veneta. He finished the look with dark shades.

"Dune: Part Two" is scheduled to debut in U.S. theaters March 1 after initially being delayed due to SAG-AFTRA strikes that ended late last year.

As "GMA" previously reported, the sequel to 2021's "Dune" will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," according to a synopsis for the film.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," the synopsis continues.