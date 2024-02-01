Demi Lovato was spotted Wednesday rocking not one, but two striking red looks that were hard to miss.

The singer attended the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Dress Collection Concert in New York City, walking the red carpet in a billowing red ballgown custom-created by Nicole + Felicia Couture.

She paired the look with a small clutch purse and dark, short nails. Her hair was styled with a side part and soft shoulder-length waves.

Demi Lovato attends The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jan. 31, 2024, in New York. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Music and fashion are brought together during the annual event, all in the name of raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Lovato also performed during the concert, taking the stage wearing an ensemble different from what she wore on the red carpet: a shiny red pantsuit that included a boned corset over her jacket.

"Tonight is all about how reminding women how important it is to advocate for ourselves and prioritize our health," Lovato wrote in a caption posted on her Instagram stories. "Join me and @american_heart and @goredforwomen as we Go Red for Women!"

Demi Lovato performs onstage during The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jan. 31, 2024, in New York. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

In addition to Lovato, other attendees at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Dress Collection Concert included Mira Sorvino, Sherri Shepherd, Samira Wiley, Mickey Guyton, and a host of others, all of whom wore their own unique red ensembles.