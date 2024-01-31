With the Grammy Awards just days away, stars are already showing off immaculate style – among them Paris Jackson and Halle Bailey.

The duo was spotted at a pre-Grammys event – the New Nominees Dinner hosted by Tres Generaciones and Billboard – in West Hollywood sporting very similar, yet unique looks.

Jackson and Bailey posed together for a photo, with both wearing corset-style dresses in vibrant, hard-to-miss hues.

Paris Jackson, left, and Halle Bailey attend the event Tres Generaciones And Billboard Host New Nominees Dinner at The Sun Rose, Jan. 30, 2024, in West Hollywood, Calif. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones

The singer, model and only daughter of music icon Michael Jackson went for an alluring version of the corset style that included a burnt orange, sheer-boned , semi-exposed midriff attached to a high-low ruffled skirt that included a thigh-high slit.

She paired the look with black strappy sandals, and wore her hair styled with lots of layered waves. The look was completed with a wash of soft sparkling eyeshadow, as well as several beaded bracelets and rings.

Bailey opted for a hot-pink satin mini dress that also included a corset bodice. She topped the dress with a long matching coat, a small black purse and jeweled drop earrings.

She also wore a ponytail full of boho-style curly box braids.

The "Little Mermaid" star revealed at the beginning of January that she welcomed a baby boy last year with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also known as DDG.

Alongside a photo of her holding an infant hand, with the wrist draped with a bracelet that read "Halo," 23-year-old Bailey wrote, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. Welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you."