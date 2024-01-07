Halle Bailey is a new mom!

Her representative confirmed the happy news to "Good Morning America" on Sunday.

The “Little Mermaid” star also announced the news on Saturday via an Instagram post about the arrival of her baby boy whom she welcomed in 2023 with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also known as DDG.

The post features a snap of her hand sweetly holding the hand of an infant who wore a bracelet engraved with letters that read "Halo" on it.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son..," Bailey, 23, wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

Fans and celebrity friends including Rachel Zegler, Nicki Minaj and Tia Mowry flocked to the comment section of the post to congratulate the actress.

"Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama 🫶🏼," Zegler wrote, while Minaj commented, "Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. 😇 congrats, mama! 🤍."

"Congrats beauty! Welcome to motherhood. ❤️," Mowry added.

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

On the same day, DDG also shared a similar picture on his Instagram to celebrate the new bundle of joy in his life.

"My biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️," he captioned the post. "Son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo."

DDG first hinted at Bailey’s pregnancy on April 1 last year after sharing a picture of an ultrasound on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Can’t wait to be your dad," he wrote.

Bailey and DDG made their first red carpet debut together in June 2022 at the BET Awards. The pair has appeared at several events together since, including the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

In September 2023, Bailey discussed her relationship with DDG in an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying "love" has been the inspiration behind her music.

"Because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time…you know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love," she explained. "But this is my first deep, deep, real love."