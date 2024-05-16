Travis Kelce is opening up making his acting debut, calling the experience "so much fun."
It was recently revealed -- thanks to an Instagram post from Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts -- that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had been cast in Ryan Murphy's new horror series "Grotesquerie."
In the latest episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, he called Murphy an "unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above."
"There's nothing he can't do," he said, adding that "everybody's just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable and ... giving me kinda the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I'm in."
Though he wasn't able to share further details about his character -- or even how many episodes he'll be in -- but said it's "a big role" and called the show "cool and unique."
Kelce said he feels "like an amateur" but joked that he hasn't "gotten fired yet so we're doing good."
The three-time Super Bowl champ said he's "just taking it scene by scene" and is realizing that acting is more than just memorizing your lines and has been "a fun challenge" so far.
Kelce said he was "blown away" and "shocked" that Murphy would give him this opportunity, saying: "He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don't bomb this for him."
It was then that his brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce offered words of support, telling him, "No, you're gonna do good!"