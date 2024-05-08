Travis Kelce is temporarily trading in football for frights.
Niecy Nash-Betts confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has joined the forthcoming season of Ryan Murphy's new horror drama "Grotesquerie" in a video she shared to Instagram on Tuesday.
"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" the "Scream Queens" alum says in the clip, before panning over to reveal Kelce.
"Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" Kelce says.
"This is what happens when WINNERS link up!!" Nash-Betts captioned the post, referencing her recent Emmy win for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and Kelce's third Super Bowl win.
Kelce also shared the clip in his Instagram story, calling Nash-Betts "one of the legends."
While details on "Grotesquerie" are limited, a teaser shared in February confirmed Nash-Betts was among the cast, which also includes Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville, and that the show is coming this fall.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to FX for more information.