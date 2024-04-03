Travis Kelce shared two pieces of knowledge he's learned about the music space from watching Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.

His biggest takeaway?

"Don't try to be Taylor," Kelce said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he spoke about the return of his upcoming music festival Kelce Jam.

He also said he notices how Swift connects to her fans.

"She's on a whole other stratosphere. She's the best at what she does for a reason. It's because she's so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does," said Kelce, adding, "I'd be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that's one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she's performing in front of, and so I'll take that."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been busy promoting Kelce Jam, an event he started in 2023 with musical acts, local Kansas City restaurants and brand activations.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelce touched on Swift's influence again, sharing that the way she listens to music has been "eye-opening" for him.

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," said Kelce. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me."

He added, "It's been fun to hear her take on it."

The second-ever Kelce Jam will take place in Kansas City on May 18 and feature acts including Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.