Kansas City Chiefs stars and three-time Super Bowl Champion teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are taking their talents from the stadium to the steakhouse, investing as partners in a new Kansas City restaurant, 1587 Prime.

Noble 33 hospitality group announced its latest restaurant is set to open in early 2025 with backing from the Chiefs' star quarterback and tight end.

The moniker for the group's experiential modern steakhouse is a nod to the players' combined jerseys, 15 and 87.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Working with Patrick and Travis has been incredible. As longtime supporters of our other restaurants, we worked together to combine their favorite elements of those experiences into what we developed for 1587 Prime," Tosh Berman, co-founder of Noble 33 told "Good Morning America" exclusively. "They are natural hosts and can't wait to bring a unique modern American steakhouse experience to Kansas City."

Noble 33 hospitality group co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha. Ryan Forbes

The immersive new restaurant, located inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel and spanning nearly 10,000 square feet across two floors, will feature "hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis' on-field accomplishments," according to the restaurant group.

As the hospitality group's co-founder confirmed to "GMA," Mahomes and Kelce have been patrons of the brand's other restaurants for years and signed onto this project as partners "due to its creative influence and operating prowess within the hospitality space."

A rendering of the dining room at 1587 Prime, a new steakhouse opening in Kansas City in 2025. Noble 33

"Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said in a statement. "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City," Kelce added.

Noble 33's co-founder Mikey Tanha said the partnership with the NFL stars "represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality."

A rendering of the bar at 1587 Prime, a new steakhouse opening in Kansas City in 2025. Noble 33

1587 will have multiple private dining rooms, a world-class chef's kitchen and a "jaw-dropping meat display," and will house an extensive wine collection curated to compliment the diverse menu, set to be one of the largest wine collections in the state.

Noble 33's portfolio of restaurants includes Toca Madera, Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia, Meduza Mediterrania, and soon-to-be 1587 Prime, located in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto and London, and coming soon to Miami, Houston and Kansas City. The hospitality group is undergoing global expansion, with seven restaurant projects slated to open in the next 18 months.