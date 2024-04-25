Donna Kelce is weighing in on Taylor Swift's new album.

Travis Kelce's mom offered her opinion on "The Tortured Poets Department" when speaking with People earlier this week.

"I was just very impressed," she said. "She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

Kelce also spoke to Us Weekly, suggesting she needed to discuss a very important aspect of the album with Swift.

"I know there's a few [songs] that some people think are about Travis, but we'll just see," she said, adding, "I'll have to ask her when I see her."

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos Oct. 12, 2023 in Kansas City. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Donna Kelce told both outlets she listened to "The Tortured Poets Department" -- which was a surprise double album with 31 songs in total -- the day of its release.

Fans have been trying to deduce which songs off Swift's new album are about her relationship with Travis Kelce since it dropped.

They have speculated that "The Alchemy" is about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since due to its numerous football references.

Fans have also guessed that "So High School," which seems to be about being in a happy -- and steamy -- relationship, could be about Travis Kelce.