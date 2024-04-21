Josh Charles is dishing on his surprise cameo in the music video for Taylor Swift’s song “Fortnight,” from her newly released double album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

In the video which was released on Friday, the actor also reunited with his “Dead Poets Society” co-star Ethan Hawke.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Charles shared his experience filming the music video with Hawke, and posted a selfie and throwback shot of them together from the 1989 classic film.

“Little debrief about yesterday: I don’t like keeping secrets so that was hard,” he wrote in the caption. “I didn’t even tell my kids until the other day!”

He continued, “Here’s a couple of tortured old poets about to board an early flight to be pop stars for a day. Been through a lot with this dude over the years, but safe to say this was a most memorable day.”

Gushing over his time spent with Swift, Charles wrote: “We were treated with such class by Taylor and her crew from beginning to end. What I’ll remember most was the laughter. There was a lot of it. Like we were 17 all over again. #TSTTPD.”

In "Dead Poets Society," Charles played student Knox Overstreet while Hawke portrayed Todd Anderson.

While commenting on Charles' post, Hawke referenced their characters in the movie, writing, “Hell Yeah, Josh…. I think we should keep it rolling- like Maybe Todd & Knox start appearing mysteriously in the background of all the world’s great poets!”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Swift also spoke about all the fun she had filming with the actors in a post to celebrate the video's release.

Josh Charles and his "Dead Poets Society" co-star Ethan Hawke reunited in Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video. Taylor Swift/YouTube

"I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)," she wrote in her Instagram post over the weekend.

"Fortnight" is the lead single and opening track of Swift’s new double album, and the song features Post Malone.