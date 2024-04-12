Jason and Travis Kelce finally received their college diplomas.

During their sold out "New Heights Live: We Gotta Talk About It" event at the University of Cincinnati's Fifth Third Arena on Thursday, the brothers, who both attended the university but missed their own graduation ceremonies, were surprised with an epic ceremony where they received their diplomas.

‘New Heights Live: We Gotta Talk About It’ with Jason and Travis Kelce presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Cincinnati Athletics/Isabella Marley

Jason Kelce attended the University of Cincinnati from 2006 to 2010 and Travis Kelce attended the university from 2008 to 2012.

Photos from the event show Jason and Travis Kelce in a cap and gown and posing with their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

At the event, which kicked off Alumni weekend at the University of Cincinnati, the Kansas City Chiefs star and former Philadelphia Eagles star hosted their fan favorite "New Heights" podcast segments including, "New News," "No Dumb Questions," "Mount Rushmore" and more.

The brothers also acted as commentators and referees for The Great Lombaby Games, a friendly competition series between UC athletes and academics, according to a press release.

The press release for the event also mentioned that the brothers reminisced about their college days.

In February, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The following month, Jason Kelce announced his NFL retirement after 13 seasons.