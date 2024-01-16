When Niecy Nash-Betts won the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Monday night, she took the stage with a rousing speech.

Nash-Betts, who won for her portrayal of Glenda Cleveland in "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," received her award from presenters Marla Gibbs and Quinta Brunson and exclaimed, "I'm a winner, baby!" as the audience applauded her.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie Niecy Nash-Betts speaks onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 15, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Below, read the actress and comedian's acceptance speech in full:

"Thank you to the Most High for this divine moment. Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me, thank you. And my better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work, thank you. And you know who I want to thank? I want to thank me -- for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, 'Go on girl with your bad self. You did that.'"

"Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard, yet overpoliced. Like Glenda Cleveland. Like Sandra Bland. Like Breonna Taylor. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I'ma do it till the day I die. Mama, I won!"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie, Niecy Nash-Betts, in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 15, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Nash-Betts, who also stars in the upcoming movie "Origin," out Feb. 9, said winning for her role as Glenda Cleveland, who was the real-life neighbor to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, meant "everything" to her in a post-ceremony interview.

"I feel like I am fully seen by my peers, you know what I mean? And to receive this award from Quinta and Marla Gibbs, I'm telling you something, my head is about to pop off," she said.