Awards season is in full swing, and celebrities showed up with some of their best fashion looks for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

While the annual affair celebrates the best of the best in television, several amazing moments happened before the show even started.

Old Hollywood glamour, a bevy of gorgeous beauty looks and plenty of sheer elegance are on display.

Ahead, "GMA" has highlighted some of the most memorable looks of the night.

Scroll below to check them all out.

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles,. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi