The annual Governors Awards celebrates some of Hollywood's brightest stars, and this year was no different.
This year's ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honored actress Angela Bassett, comedy legend Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Sundance Film Festival executive Michelle Satter for their lifetime achievements.
Marking the special occasion in glowing style, A-listers showed up wearing some of their best ensembles.
Keep scrolling to see all the starry snaps that completely wowed us.
America Ferrera America Ferrera attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Greta Lee Greta Lee attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Angela Bassett Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Margot Robbie Margot Robbie attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images Penelope Cruz Penelope Cruz attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images Jon Batiste Jon Batiste attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Ava DuVernay Ava DuVernay attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images Fantasia Barrino Fantasia Barrino attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Florence Pugh Florence Pugh attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Unique Nicole/FilmMagic via Getty Images Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Olivia Munn Olivia Munn attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Niecy Nash-Betts Niecy Nash-Betts attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images Emma Stone Emma Stone attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Da'Vine Joy Randolph Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Diane Warren Diane Warren attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Glenn Close Glenn Close attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Natalie Portman Natalie Portman attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Julianne Moore Julianne Moore attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Emily Blunt Emily Blunt attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images