The annual Governors Awards celebrates some of Hollywood's brightest stars, and this year was no different.

This year's ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honored actress Angela Bassett, comedy legend Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Sundance Film Festival executive Michelle Satter for their lifetime achievements.

Marking the special occasion in glowing style, A-listers showed up wearing some of their best ensembles.

Keep scrolling to see all the starry snaps that completely wowed us.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Lee

Greta Lee attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Unique Nicole/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/WireImage via Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diane Warren

Diane Warren attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Glenn Close

Glenn Close attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom, Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson