The 2024 Golden Globes red carpet is here to kick off our new year with plenty of Hollywood glamour.
While this glorious occasion honors the best in television and movies, some of the real wow moments begin just before the show.
From glowing beauty looks to hard-to-miss ensembles, stars aligned Sunday night in high style.
Scroll ahead to see some standout looks from the evening.
Margot Robbie
Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon
Issa Rae
America Ferrera
Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift
Emma Stone
Oprah Winfrey
Fantasia Barrino
Andra Day
Greta Gerwig
Natalie Portman
Elizabeth Olsen
Julianna Moore
Elizabeth Debicki
Ali Wong
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jennifer Lawrence
Dua Lipa
Florence Pugh
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Amanda Seyfried
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Meryl Streep
Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper
Janelle James
Selena Gomez
Ayo Edebiri
Angela Bassett
Cailee Spaeny
Elle Fanning
Hailee Steinfeld
Rosamund Pike
Hannah Waddingham
Elizabeth Banks
Helen Mirren
Allison Howell Williams
Bella Ramsey
Lisa Ann Walter
Heidi Klum
Gillian Anderson
Da'Vne Joy Randolph
Julia Garner
Erika Alexander
Sandra Huller
Jeannie Mai
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley
Quinta Brunson
Billie Eilish