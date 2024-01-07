The 2024 Golden Globes red carpet is here to kick off our new year with plenty of Hollywood glamour.

While this glorious occasion honors the best in television and movies, some of the real wow moments begin just before the show.

From glowing beauty looks to hard-to-miss ensembles, stars aligned Sunday night in high style.

Scroll ahead to see some standout looks from the evening.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Jan. 7, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andra Day

Andra Day attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan.7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julianna Moore

Julianna Moore arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ali Wong

Ali Wong attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan.7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle James

Janelle James attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hilton Jan. 7, 2024. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Allison Howell Williams

Allison Howell Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Da'Vne Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sandra Huller

Sandra Huller attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jan. 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Jenkins attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton, January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billie Eilish