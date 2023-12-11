The biggest surprise about today's Golden Globes nominations for movies and TV is that they're happening at all.

For years, there's been nothing but controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the troubled group that formerly distributed these golden knickknacks before new management took over this year, acquitting the assets, rights and properties of the Golden Globes from the HFPA, a group of international journalists who previously chose nominees for and decided winners at the annual awards show.

As a result, the HFPA and its membership -- which had come under fire in recent years -- transitioned into a newly formed Golden Globe Foundation.

This year, the Globes are a whole new ballgame, boasting a new membership that has swelled to 300 members and a new birth at CBS. Let's hope the Globes haven't gone so legit that we'll be denied boozy, loose-tongued speeches from over-served nominees that made the former Globes such a party.

Is it possible that Globes are suddenly a legit critical forum seeking out ambitious but little-seen films and TV shows to call to viewers' attention? Let's not get carried away, since the biggest nominations haul this morning went to the box-office juggernaut known as "Barbenheimer," a composite of "Barbie" (nine nods) and "Oppenheimer" (eight nods). So much for revolution.

With categories for drama and comedy, and six contenders in each, it would seem impossible that the Globes could miss any potential contenders. Or at least you'd think.

You'll be pleased to know that old habits die hard and the reportedly "woke" Globes honchos are still capable of making boneheaded choices deserving of mockery. Here we go.

Snub: "The Color Purple"

How can you even have a category called "Best Picture: Musical or Comedy" and fail to nominate the Oprah Winfrey-produced film version of the Broadway musical hit, based on Alice Walker's 1982 novel of the Black female struggle in the Deep South in the early-to-mid 1900s, especially in a year when you're banging on about diversity? What the hell? I'm just saying.

From left, Fantasia Barrino as Celie and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery in Warner Bros. Pictures' bold new take on a classic, "The Color Purple." Ser Baffo/Warner Bros. Pictures

The Globes did dole out deserved acting nominations to the film's Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks. But what happened to powerhouse Taraji P. Henson?

At least Colman Domingo was nominated for his lead role in "Rustin," a biopic about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Double surprise: Emma Stone

Dual acting nominations greeted the "La La Land" Oscar winner for her career-topping role as a woman reanimated with a baby's brain in "Poor Things" and as a newlywed developing a eco-conscious housing project without a clue about what she's doing in "The Curse." Yay for Stone -- she's on fire.

Emma Stone in "Poor Things," 2023. Searchlight Pictures

Snub: Viola Davis ("Air")

The EGOT-winner stole the show as Michael Jordan's mother in "Air," but got left out even when the film itself and her co-star Matt Damon scored nominations. The same Globes snub happened to Davis last year for "The Woman King." If this is a pattern, it has to stop.

Matt Damon and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie AIR. Amazon Studios

Surprise: Two new categories

The Globes used to be hammered, quite rightly, for nominating lousy films just to get big names in the audience to boost ratings (recall Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie being nominated for a prize turkey called "The Tourist"). But instead of dodging that bullet, the Globes upped the dubious achievement factor by inventing two new categories as an antidote to arty entertainments that might turn off audiences. So, welcome the category of best performance in stand-up comedy on television (hello, Chris Rock and Wanda Sykes) and -- most outrageous of all -- cinematic and box-office achievement (hi there, Taylor Swift, cited for her blockbuster concert film, "The Eras Tour," which would have been ineligible in other categories). Globes, have you no shame?

Snub: No Black directors

It's not just "The Color Purple" this time. "American Fiction," rightly nominated as best motion picture (musical or comedy), scored nothing for its debuting Black director and screenwriter Cord Jefferson, whose takedown of Black stereotypes drew raves.

Surprise: Inclusion for women directors

Let's applaud progress where we find it. Greta Gerwig ("Barbie") and Celine Song ("Past Lives") made the cut for best director. And Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall"), who missed out as a director (dumb move), merited attention for her screenplay and for best motion picture (non-English language).

Snub: America Ferrera ("Barbie")

You can't see "Barbie" without being angered and touched by Ferrera's barn-burning speech about the impossible expectations leveled on women. The powerful monologue went viral on social media, clearly showing it connected with audiences. Apparently not with Globe voters.

Scene from the film, "Barbie." Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Surprise: Joaquin Phoenix

Most people expected the "Joker" Oscar winner to get a nod for playing the title role in "Napoleon." No sir. Phoenix entered the competition for playing a conflicted momma's boy in "Beau Is Afraid," a box-office flop with mixed reviews and no staying power.

Joaquin Phoenix in "Napoleon." Apple TV+

Double snub: Harrison Ford

The veteran star nailed his roles in "1923" and especially in "Shrinking," but you'd never notice from the Globes, which did nominate his "1923" co-star Helen Mirren and his "Shrinking" partner Jason Segel. Is it something the former Han Solo said? Note to Ford: Maybe it's time to get out your Indiana Jones whip and start cracking.

Surprise: A "Saltburn" resurgence

The divisive critical reaction to Emerald Fennell's erotic shocker made me think the Globes would shrink away in timid fear. But a bit of the old maverick spirit seeped in when Barry Keoghan, who danced naked in the film's end, and Rosamund Pike, who won a wicked laugh every time she opened her mouth, sneaked in for acting nods. Nice work, Globers.

A still from "Saltburn," 2023. Amazon Studios

Snub: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

For its deliciously satiric third season, the Globes nominated "The Morning Show" for best television series (drama). And then what? They ignored the two stars -- Aniston and Witherspoon -- who made the series such a live-wire guilty pleasure.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a scene from "The Morning Show." Apple TV+

Snub of snubs: Musicals

Besides "The Color Purple," the Globes turned their back on traditional musicals. No love for "Wonka," which at least scored an acting nod for star Timothée Chalamet, or "The Little Mermaid," which came up bupkis even for its enchanting star, Halle Bailey. Has the song gone out of the hearts of Globers? Looks like. The cure might come if the fresh coat of diversity paint gooses ratings for the awards telecast on Jan. 7. That's up to you.

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.