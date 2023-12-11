Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Brie Larson and Emily Blunt were among the those reacting to their 2024 Golden Globes nominations this week.

Nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globes were announced Monday, Dec. 11, with "Barbie" dominating as the most-nominated film of the year and "Succession" once again reigning supreme on the television side. Both received nine nominations.

Other top-nominated movies included "Oppenheimer," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Poor Things" and "Past Lives," while other top-nominated shows included "The Bear," "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Crown."

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with the ceremony airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. A host for the awards show has yet to be announced.

Keep reading to see how the nominees are reacting to their nominations at the 81st annual Golden Globes:

Leonardo DiCaprio: Leonardo DiCaprio reacted to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture -- drama for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in a statement.

"I am honored by this Golden Globe nomination, standing alongside such remarkable performers. I am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with the incomparable Martin Scorsese and legendary Robert De Niro and am thankful for this entire cast and crew," he said.

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple via EPK

"The experience of collaborating with Lily Gladstone has been truly extraordinary. She is the soul of our film and helped to bring this sinister and painful part of our nation's history to life," he continued. "This nomination is a reflection of a collaboration -- a reminder of the transformative power that emerges from telling meaningful stories."

"Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for this recognition and acknowledging the tireless dedication of this entire team," DiCaprio added.

Willem Dafoe: Willem Dafoe reacted to his nomination for best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Poor Things," saying in a statement, "POOR THINGS was such a great collaboration and special film, it's gratifying to see it nominated in so many categories. Portraying Dr. Godwin Baxter, a character who turns his pained past into compassion and hope has been a moving experience. I'm so happy to be a part of this film and celebrating with so many of my colleagues from it."

Willem Dafoe in the film "Poor Things" . Searchlight Pictures

Emma Stone: Emma Stone reacted to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy for "Poor Things" in a statement.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film experience and to have our POOR THINGS family recognized together is a dream," she said. "Bella Baxter is my favorite character that I've ever had the honor of playing and the journey of making this film is one that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Bella's freedom and joyous approach to every aspect of life was infectious and I'm so lucky I got to live for a little while in her vision of the world."

"To get to work alongside Mark, Willem and Ramy, with Tony, Ed, Andrew and all the other incredible cast and crew was pure and utter joy. And Yorgos Lanthimos -- I'm eternally in awe of his vision, brilliance, collaboration and friendship," Stone added. "And thank you for recognizing 'The Curse.' Nathan and Benny created a show that is a deeply uncomfortable and unique labor of love, along with the great folks at Showtime and A24, and it's so wonderful to have our work acknowledged in this way. Feeling extremely bewildered and thankful for it all."

Emma Stone in "Poor Things," 2023. Searchlight Pictures

Brie Larson: Brie Larson, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for "Lessons in Chemistry," shared an Instagram post of her and her canine co-star from the show. "Me and Six Thirty say thank you @goldenglobes for today's nominations!! So proud of this cast and crew," she wrote. "This show and Elizabeth Zott has my heart!!"

Brie Larson in "Lessons in Chemistry," 2023. Apple TV+

Emily Blunt: Emily Blunt, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Oppenheimer," shared a statement. "Thank you so much to the Golden Globes. I'm overjoyed and very moved to be recognized in this way," she said. "Made all the more special that it's for THIS staggering and beautiful film that we are all deeply proud to be a part of….so thank you to Chris Nolan for bringing me into the fold in the first place!"

Dua Lipa: Dua Lipa reacted to her nomination for best original song for "Dance the Night" from "Barbie" on Instagram. "wow waking up a Golden Globe nomineeeeeee!!! This barbie is so grateful! So happy I get to share this moment with my collaborators for our song "Dance The Night" @carolineailin @iammarkronson @wyattish and so much love to the Greta, Noah, Margot and Ryan on their much deserved nominations!!! Let's go Barbie!!!"

Dua Lipa appears in the official music video for "Dance The Night." Dua Lipa/YouTube

Colman Domingo: Colman Domingo, who received a nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture -- drama for "Rustin," shared a statement. "Thank you to the Golden Globes. To be honored with this nomination for my portrayal of Bayard Rustin means the world. Rustin was a hero who changed history in the long march towards true equality and so many more people will now know his name and achievements. My heart is happy," he said."

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in "Rustin." David Lee/Netflix

He continued, "I share this with my entire Rustin company, my brilliant director George C. Wolfe, my dedicated producers Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground's Tonia Davis, screenwriters Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Bayard Rustin. Congratulations to my dear comrades in all categories for their hard work and special shoutout to Rustin's Lenny Kravitz on his nomination for Best Original Song."

Hannah Waddingham: Hannah Waddingham, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for "Ted Lasso" reacted to her nomination on X, formerly Twitter. "I've died and gone to heaven!" she wrote. "@goldenglobes I AM SHOOKETH!!!!! Thank you SO, SO MUCH. This list is the greatest gift! Thank you for including me. I'm FLOORED!"

In an Instagram story post, she added, "@goldenglobes I might faint in a list with these QUEEEEEEEEENS!"

Sam Claflin: Sam Claflin reacted to his nomination for "Daisy Jones & The Six" in a statement. "Wow, mind blown!!! What an honour to be included alongside such an incredible list of actors, people who I have long admired," Claflin said. "Thank you to the Golden Globes voters for the recognition, to the entire cast for their incredible talent and unwavering friendship, to the music and creative team for their patience and support in taking on the challenge of making me a 'rockstar.' Lastly a big thank you to Hello Sunshine and Amazon studios for taking a chance on me and letting me become your Billy. I am truly humbled."

The actor also praised his co-star Riley Keough for her nomination, saying in a post on his Instagram story that he's "proud as punch" of her.

(L-R): Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones) are shown in a scene from "Daisy Jones and the Six." Pamela Littky/Prime Video

Riley Keough: Keough, who is nominated for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for "Daisy Jones & The Six," also reacted to the news on Instagram.

"Congratulations to everyone involved in @daisyjonesandthesix for the @goldenglobes nominations and a special shout out to Sammy @mrsamclaflin for his well deserved nomination," she said.

Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, directors of "Wish": Buck and Veerasunthorn reacted to the film's nomination for best motion picture -- animated in a statement. "Wishes really do come true, and on this morning, we are beyond grateful for the Golden Globes' recognition of our film 'Wish,' and to every artist who poured their hearts and love of animation into this film," they said.

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream, director and producer of "Elemental": Director Peter Sohn and producer Denise Ream reacted to the film's best motion picture – animated nomination in a statement. "Elemental is about finding love, against all odds and where you least expect it. And since it has come out, we're constantly amazed by the love we have felt. We're so grateful audiences have embraced our film, and now we're incredibly honored the Golden Globes have as well. Thank you."

Ember and Wade are shown in a scene from the movie "Elemental." Disney/Pixar

Barry Keoghan: Barry Keoghan reacted to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture -- drama for "Saltburn" in a statement. "Thank you to the Golden Globes for recognising our wonderful movie, Saltburn, which was guided by Emerald Fennell. It's a lovely feeling to see my name alongside those I massively admire," he said.

Christopher Nolan: Director Christopher Nolan reacted to his nomination for best director -- motion picture for "Oppenheimer" in a statement, saying he was "delighted" to see several stars from the film earn Golden Globe nominations as well.

"Working with the great ensemble cast of Oppenheimer has been one of the highlights of my career, so I am thrilled the Golden Globes have recognized Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy's incredible work in this film," he said. "I'm delighted with all of the nominations, including Ludwig's magnificent score."

Cillian Murphy stars as Robert Oppenheimer stars in the film "Oppenheimer". Universal

Christina Ricci: Christina Ricci reacted to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for "Yellowjackets."

"Thank you so much to Golden Globes for the recognition of Yellowjackets and Misty, a character who has been so rewarding for me to portray and seems to bring a lot of joy to people," Ricci said in a statement. "To share this morning's news alongside such talented peers whom I respect and admire, means a great deal."

Danielle Brooks: Daniele Brooks, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "The Color Purple," reacted to her nomination in a statement.

"I first saw The Color Purple on Broadway when I was 15-years-old. It was that moment, seeing people who looked like me for the first time on that stage, that gave me permission to dream about being here one day," she said. "So, to be recognized for this role, a role that deeply means so much to me, is beyond special. Thank you, Miss O, [Oprah Winfrey], for so graciously passing the baton. Congratulations to my sister, Fantasia, on her nomination and to the amazing cast and crew for their work on this film. Lastly, thank you Golden Globes for this incredible honor, I am beyond humbled."

Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in "No Hard Feelings," 2023. Sony Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence: Jennifer Lawrence reacted to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) in a statement.

"I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor - but I will!!!" she said. "I have Gene Stupnitsky to thank for his hilarious, heartwarming script and direction. Without Gene, Maddie Barker would've just been left as a figment of parental nightmares."

Lawrence continued, "Andrew Barth Feldman, I love you to the moon and back. I treasure our friendship, thank you for being the only Percy and for every day that we've spent together on and off set. Thank you to Sony Pictures and to the Golden Globes voters for this recognition, I cannot wait for some lukewarm Chardonnay. Let's go!!!"