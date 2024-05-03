Raven-Symoné is defending her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday amid death threats.
On Thursday, the actress shared a video on TikTok with Pearman-Maday asking people to stop sending her wife death threats.
"I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Raven-Symoné began. "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."
"It's really become wild," Pearman-Maday continued. "I hope to clear the air right now and letting you all know that I never had once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching that."
"So Raven, I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I've also been at a lot of this work," she added, mentioning that she's been backstage at "The View" to support Raven-Symoné and when she was on the TV show "25 Words or Less."
"I love 'That's So Raven,'" Pearman-Maday said. "I think she should have won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented. I support her beyond. She also just isn't Raven-Symoné to me. You must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrity. There is real life here and that's why we're feeling inclined to address this, because I'm receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation."
The couple ended the video by calling out "the blue checks acting like trolls" and saying, "Thank you, next."
In the caption of the video, Raven-Symoné added, "Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her.... Stop."
The video comes after Pearman-Maday shared in a podcast interview with Raven-Symoné in which she said she didn't watch "That's So Raven" growing up.
"The internet is mad at me for it," Pearman-Maday said last month on the podcast "Bottoms Up with Fannita." "I did this TikTok video on the trend of like, 'I'm Raven-Symoné's wife, da da da. And the number of comments that people left saying, you think you can do that trend and you didn't even watch the show one time -- I'm like, how does that make sense, sir?"
"I think though, I was just watching something else at the time. I don't know. I think I was also a little too old," she added, saying that her sister, who is five years younger than she is, used to watch the show and loved "That's So Raven."
Since tying the knot with Raven-Symoné in June 2020, Pearman-Maday said that she's watched all the episodes from the hit Disney Channel show.
"I love 'That's So Raven,'" Pearman-Maday said. "That show was so f---ing good."
Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday revealed on social media in 2020 that they got married in an intimate ceremony.
"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven-Symoné wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"
"GMA" has reached out to Raven-Symoné's rep for comment.