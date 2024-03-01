Raven-Symoné is reflecting on her "Cheetah Girls" past and teasing what the future may hold for the franchise.

The "That's So Raven" alum starred as Galleria in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie and its 2006 sequel alongside Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan as the four members of the titular girl group.

Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight that both her and her mother's generation dealt with "catty girls" and other types of bullying, but she sees things differently for the younger generations coming up today.

Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon and Sabrina Bryan Disney Channel/YouTube

"I think the new generation would see how important it is for girl community -- and this generation's already doing it, right?" she said of how fans might perceive the movie franchise today.

"I think now it's starting to change a little bit. I think girls are more like, 'I got you, girl,'" she continued. "And to be able to mirror that back in such an iconic, cool, innovative way that screams Cheetah... I mean, I'd be a part of it."

Raven-Symoné said she looks back on her "Cheetah Girls" days and the films as "another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs."

"[I'm] very blessed to be a part of that and can't wait to see what the future holds with that," she teased cryptically.

Raven-Symone attends Women's Image Network Awards in Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 21, 2024. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

A third "Cheetah Girls" film, "The Cheetah Girls: One World," was released in 2008, however Raven-Symoné did not join Bailon, Williams and Bryan for that installment.

"We don't talk about No. 3," she joked, before getting serious. "It was great, girls. I loved it."

