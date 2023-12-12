Raven-Symoné is mourning the death of her younger brother Blaize.

The "That's So Raven" alum took to Instagram on Dec. 11 to thank fans for their messages celebrating her 38th birthday the day prior, but also to share the sad news.

"It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother Blaize," she said in a video. "He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster."

"I love you, Blaize," she continued, revealing that her late brother's birthday was on Dec. 16, "and forever will be."

In the caption, the actress thanked her fans for "all the love" they sent for her birthday, saying it was "felt beyond." She added, "Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not."

Raven-Symone attends the 9th Annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Allison Dinner/Getty Images, FILE

Friends and fans rushed to the comments section of Raven-Symoné's post to share their support, with two of her former "Cheetah Girls" co-stars offering their condolences.

"I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers," Kiely Williams wrote.

Sabrina Bryan wrote, "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time."