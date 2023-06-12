Massive change is coming to the Golden Globes.
Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge have acquired the assets, rights and properties to the annual awards show from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, according to a press release.
This will result in the winding down of the HFPA, a group of international journalists who previously chose nominees and decided winners for the Golden Globes each year, which has come under fire in recent years for a lack of diversity among its ranks.
Additionally, proceeds from this acquisition -- in addition to current resources of the HFPA -- will be used to form the Golden Globe Foundation to continue the HFPA's entertainment-related charitable giving.
- 1
- 2September 20, 2022
- 3
Dick Clark Productions and its partners will take on the task of planning, hosting and producing the annual Golden Globe Awards, with the 81st annual ceremony set for Jan. 7, 2024.
Helen Hoehne, the current president of the HFPA, said the organization's membership approved of the move.
"We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise," Hoehne said in a press release.
Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske said the company's mission is "to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world."