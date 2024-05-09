Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are going to be parents.
On Thursday, Hailey Bieber's rep confirmed to "Good Morning America" that the couple is expecting and that she is "a little over six months."
Hailey Bieber announced the news on Instagram with a sweet post, which included several black and white photos of Justin Bieber taking pictures of Hailey Bieber in a white lace dress.
The post also included a sweet video of the couple kissing.
The rhode skin founder simply captioned the post, "@justinbieber."
Justin Bieber also took to Instagram and shared the post and captioned, "@haileybieber."
See the photos here.
This will be the couple's first child together.
Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018, in an intimate wedding ceremony in South Carolina.
Their wedding was documented in the docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons."
In December, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.
"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years," Justin Bieber said in an Instagram post about his wife. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."