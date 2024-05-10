Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are embarking on a new chapter together: parenthood.
The couple announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child together and shared the news in the sweetest way on Instagram. Hailey Bieber, 27, shared a series of photos and a video and tagged Justin Bieber in the caption, while Justin Bieber, 30, did the same and tagged his wife.
As they prepare to welcome their new bundle of joy, we're taking a look back at their romantic love story and how Hailey Bieber became "one less lonely girl."
See their relationship timeline below.
2009 - Justin and Hailey Bieber meet
In a 2019 interview with Vogue, the couple shared how they've known each other since 2009, while Justin Bieber was performing on a morning show in New York City. Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, whose father, Stephen Baldwin, was friends with Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, at the time, and the rhode skin founder was gifted tickets by her uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, to attend Justin Bieber's performance.
"I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone," Hailey Bieber said. "It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap."
Two years later, Hailey Bieber and her dad attended the New York City premiere of Justin Bieber's 3D movie, "Never Say Never." The trio was photographed together.
2014 - Justin Bieber shares photos with Hailey Bieber on Instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber's friendship began to blossom in 2014, when the two appeared to be hanging out often. The "Baby" singer would also share photos with the rhode skin founder on Instagram.
In December 2014, Justin Bieber dispelled any romantic rumors surrounding him and Hailey Bieber and said in an Instagram post that he is "super single." "People are crazy," he said. "This is my good friend u would know otherwise."
2016 - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber date, relationship appears to end
The couple's friendship appeared to become something more when Justin Bieber shared a romantic photo of him and Hailey Bieber in January 2016.
The following month, the singer told GQ that Hailey Bieber is "someone I really love."
But in their 2019 interview with Vogue, the couple explained that something happened while they were dating during this time.
"Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through," Hailey Bieber said. "Fizzled would not be the right word -- it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."
2018 - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber reconnect
In 2018, they rekindled their relationship while running into each other at a conference in Miami.
"The common denominator, I promise you, is always church," Hailey Bieber said in hers and Justin Bieber's interview with Vogue. "By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug."
Hailey Bieber said that by the end of the conference, Justin Bieber told her that they were "not going to be friends."
"When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," Justin Bieber told Vogue. "I was like, Holy cow, this is what I've been looking for."
July 7, 2018 - Justin Bieber announces he and Hailey Bieber are engaged
Within a month after reconciling their relationship, Justin Bieber revealed in a lengthy Instagram post the news of their engagement.
"Hailey I am sooooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY," Justin Bieber wrote in the caption of the post. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!"
"Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection," he added. "WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!"
Sept. 13, 2018 - Justin and Hailey Bieber get married
A little over two months after they announced the news of their engagement, Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in South Carolina in front of close family and friends. Their wedding was documented in the docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons."
"Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to," Hailey Bieber said in the docuseries. "I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might've happened and us stumbling over our words and whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be."
During their wedding reception, Justin Bieber sang his hit song, "One Less Lonely Girl," to Hailey Bieber.
2019-2020 - Justin and Hailey Bieber open up about marriage
A few months after their wedding, the couple opened up about their marriage in their Vogue interview and said they are "learning."
"We're two young people who are learning as we go," Hailey Bieber said. "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway -- about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."
Justin Bieber also shared a post in May 2020 reflecting on their marriage.
"Dear Hailey, as a I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed," he wrote in the caption of the post. "You're humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives."
May 9, 2024 - Justin and Hailey Bieber pregnant with their first baby
The couple announced the news that they are going to be parents in a sweet Instagram post, which featured photos and video of the couple from a chic photoshoot in a field.