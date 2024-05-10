Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, is excited to become a grandmother.
In a sweet video she shared on Instagram Thursday following Justin and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy news, the author told the couple that they're going to be "the best parents ever."
"I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate it with y'all," she said. "Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!"
"I am so excited, oh my goodness," she added. "Praise God."
In the caption Mallette wrote, "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I'm gonna be a GRANDMA!!"
"CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !!" she added. "My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"
Justin and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, announced on Thursday that they are going to be parents. The couple shared a sweet Instagram post about the news with photos from a photoshoot.
Along with Mallette, many of the Biebers' close friends and family celebrated the couple on Instagram.
"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh," Kylie Jenner said in the comments section of Hailey Bieber's Instagram post.
"I love you guys!!!!!!!" Khloe Kardashian added. "I am so so so happy for you both!!! We are all soooo excited for baby!!!!"