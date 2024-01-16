Some of the biggest names in television were honored at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

The award for outstanding drama series went to "Succession," which led the pack of nominees this year with 27 nods. Outstanding comedy series went to "The Bear," and "Beef" was honored with the award for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Sarah Snook took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Succession," while her co-star Kieran Culkin won for lead actor in a drama series.

"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White earned his first Emmy after winning the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Quinta Brunson won the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary."

Steven Yeun won lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Beef," and his co-star Ali Wong took home the award for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

"Black-ish" alum Anthony Anderson hosted the awards show, which aired live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Below, check out the list of winners from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Drama series

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession" -- WINNER

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

Comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear" -- WINNER

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

Lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession" -- WINNER

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" -- WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Limited or anthology series

"Beef" -- WINNER

"Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones & The Six"

"Fleishman Is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Ali Wong, "Beef" -- WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"

Steven Yeun, "Beef" -- WINNER

Variety special (live)

"75th Annual Tony Awards"

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" -- WINNER

"The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna"

"The Oscars"

Directing for a drama series

Benjamin Caron, "Andor" (Episode: "Rix Road")

Dearbhla Walsh, "Bad Sisters" (Episode: "The Prick")

Peter Hoar, "The Last of Us" (Episode: "Long, Long Time")

Andrij Parekh, "Succession" (Episode: "America Decides")

Mark Mylod, "Succession" (Episode: "Connor's Wedding") -- WINNER

Lorene Scafaria, "Succession" (Episode: "Living+")

Mike White, "The White Lotus" (Episode: "Arrivederci")

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef" (Episode: "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain") -- WINNER

Joel Kim Booster, "Fire Island"

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, "Fleishman Is in Trouble" (Episode: "Me-Time")

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey"

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, "Swarm" (Episode: "Stung")

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Writing for a drama series

Beau Willimon, "Andor" (Episode: "One Way Out")

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, "Bad Sisters" (Episode: "The Prick")

Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul" (Episode: "Point And Shoot")

Peter Gould, "Better Call Saul" (Episode: "Saul Gone")

Craig Mazin, "The Last of Us" (Episode: "Long, Long Time")

Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" (Episode: "Connor's Wedding") -- WINNER

Mike White, "The White Lotus" (Episode: "Arrivederci")

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Murray Bartlett, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird" -- WINNER

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Joseph Lee, "Beef"

Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"

Young Mazino, "Beef"

Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef" (Episode: "Figures of Light") -- WINNER

Jake Schreier, "Beef" (Episode: "The Great Fabricator")

Carl Franklin, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Episode: "Bad Meat")

Paris Barclay, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Episode: "Silenced")

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, "Fleishman Is in Trouble" (Episode: "Me-Time")

Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey"

Talk series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" -- WINNER

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Problem with Jon Stewart"

Reality competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- WINNER

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Writing for a comedy series

Bill Hader, "Barry" (Episode: "wow")

Christopher Storer, "The Bear" (Episode: "System") -- WINNER

Mekki Leeper, "Jury Duty" (Episode: "Ineffective Assistance")

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, "Only Murders in the Building" (Episode: "I Know Who Did It")

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two" (Episode: "Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play")

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "So Long, Farewell")

Directing for a comedy series

Bill Hader, "Barry" (Episode: "wow")

Christopher Storer, "The Bear" (Episode: "Review") -- WINNER

Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Episode: "Four Minutes")

Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show" (Episode: "Don't Touch My Hair")

Declan Lowney, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "So Long, Farewell")

Tim Burton, "Wednesday" (Episode: "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe")

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Maria Bello, "Beef"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Juliette Lewis, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- WINNER

Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Scripted variety series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" -- WINNER

"Saturday Night Live"

Lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" -- WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" -- WINNER

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"

Theo James, "The White Lotus"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" -- WINNER

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" -- WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" -- WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Supporting actress in a comedy series