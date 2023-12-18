Jack Black won a Children and Family Emmy Award for outstanding voice performance in an animated program and gave an animated acceptance speech to go with it.

The actor and musician won the award for his voice performance in “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.” It is his first Emmy win.

“Kung Fu Panda, the Dragon Knight!” he began as he did a few Kung Fu Panda poses like his character, Po, does in the film.

Jack Black accepts the award for "Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program" onstage during the 2nd Annual Children and Family Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on December 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Thank you, this -- I’m really nervous and stoked to be here,” he continued before thanking the film’s executive producer, Peter Hastings, as well as the film’s creators and co-stars.

Black also thanked former Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg who Black acknowledged for giving him the “chance to play” Po 20 years ago.

“It’s been the role of a lifetime, I’ve had so much fun over the years,” he said.

The actor then looked at his phone to see if he had forgotten anyone on his list of people to thank. He ended his speech by thanking his wife.

“Oh my god I’m glad I looked at it,” he said. “The main person, my wife Tanya Haden. Hell yeah -- dude, If I didn’t look I would have been that guy!”

“The true dragon warrior, Tanya Haden. I love you baby, this is for you,” he added before holding his Emmy in the air.

Black is known for playing roles in family and comedy films including, “School of Rock,” “Nacho Libre,” “Ice Age,” “Shark Tale” and more.

He first voiced the character of Po in 2008 with the release of “Kung Fu Panda.” He went on to play Po in two more “Kung Fu Panda” films, as well as the televisions series, “The Paws of Destiny,” “The Dragon Knight” and the short films: “Secrets of the Furious Five,” “Secrets of the Masters,” “Secrets of the Scroll” and “Kung Fu Panda Holiday.”

He will voice Po again in “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

Black was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for best original song, motion picture for "Peaches" in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."