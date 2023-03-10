The final "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer is here.

The trailer shows Luigi (Charlie Day) being held captive by Bowser (Jack Black) in a cage over a pool of lava and getting a not-so-optimistic pep talk from a Luma.

"There's gotta be a way outta here," Luigi ponders, to which the Luma responds, "There's no escape. The only hope is the sweet release of death."

The trailer then shows Bowser gathering his army of Koopas, Goombas and Spinies -- or, as Bowser calls them, "whatever those things are" -- as he sets out to "destroy The Mushroom Kingdom."

Universal Pictures A scene from the movie "The Super Mario Bros."

Mario (Chris Pratt) sets out to save Luigi, saying, "I'll do anything for my brother," to which Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) replies, "We're going to save him."

Elsewhere in the clip, we see Mario use a super mushroom to grow bigger and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) turn up the heat with a fire flower, as well as an extended "Mario Kart" segment on Rainbow Road -- complete with green shells wreaking havoc.

The film's synopsis reads, "While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi."

It also teases that "Mario taps into his own power" with the help of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and training from Princess Peach.

The voice cast also includes Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario and Luigi in the video games for decades, in "a special voice appearance."