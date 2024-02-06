Miley Cyrus rocked not one, but several standout looks for the 2024 Grammys.

While each look was unique, her red carpet ensemble was a work of art that included an age-old item you may have tucked away somewhere in your home: safety pins.

Styled by Bradley Kenneth, The "Flowers" singer's Maison Margiela dress was custom-made and included an arrangement of 14,000 safety pins adorned with French antique beads.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to Kenneth, the dress required 675 hours of craftsmanship from the fashion house.

"THANK YOU @jgalliano @lexyroche and the entire @maisonmargiela team for all your hard work, creative genius and for making dreams come true! Love you!!," he captioned a post about the look.

Miley's safety pin dress was paired with Christian Louboutin yellow velour and gold ankle-strap pumps. Her voluminous, hard-to-miss hair – styled by Bob Recine – also had its own moment.

"I've been working with Miley for a long time and tonight we wanted to create different than last year, with a style that felt like it had a '70s, Barbarella feel while still having a modern, punk edge," Recine told People.

"By creating a big hair look, while still leaving some of the teasing visible, it allows the look to maintain a fresh, sexy feeling," he continued.

Miley Cyrus accepts the "Best Pop Solo Performance" Award for "Flowers" from Mariah Carey onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After making her red carpet appearance, Cyrus donned several other stylish ensembles, including the sparkling black halter jumpsuit she wore while accepting the Best Pop Solo Performance award, presented to her by Mariah Carey.

Later, for her Grammy performance, Miley changed yet again, this time wearing a dazzling, archival Bob Mackie beaded mini dress.

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images

Another of her looks, worn while accepting the Record of the Year Grammy, included a chocolate brown sequined one-shouldered Gucci gown, which Miley wore with a feathered shawl and small matching purse.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

During her acceptance speech, she joked that she forgot to wear underwear. However, in a later Instagram post, Cyrus revealed that she was kidding and that she in fact was wearing matching custom underwear from Gucci.