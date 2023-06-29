An epic new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two" is here.
The new preview, released on Thursday by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, has Zendaya's Chani and Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides battling with his family's centuries-old enemies, the Harkonnen, with the former in full warrior mode, taking out enemies with a rocket launcher, swords and her bare hands.
The preview also gives the first peek at Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, a character played by José Ferrer in the 1984 adaptation of author Frank Herbert's classic. He's an Emperor who is seen testing Chalamet's character as Paul tries to fulfill his slain father's legacy.
"Your father was a weak man," Walken's character tells Paul.
Amid the epic battle scenes, the coming attraction centers on Paul's place in the galaxy, and his possibly fulfilling a prophecy predicting he will be the savior to unite the desert planet Arrakis' Fremen people, and bring life to the harsh planet.
The trailer also shows the film's other cast members, including returning stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Javier Bardem.
Newcomers including "Elvis" Oscar nominee Austin Butler, as the villainous Feyd-Rautha (shown going beast mode in a gladiatorial ring), and Florence Pugh, as Princess Irulan, are also featured.
The film from Warner Bros. Pictures hits theaters Nov. 3.