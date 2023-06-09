Zendaya showed off her effortlessly cool style while attending an event in Rome on Thursday.
The "Euphoria" star said the original look she was intending to wear for the event, which was held in celebration of the opening of a new Bulgari hotel in Rome, was lost ahead of the event.
"Fun fact. my dress for tonights @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event," she wrote on her Instagram story. "When in doubt...a @maisonvalentino suit."
Zendaya, an ambassador for Bulgari, tagged her friend and collaborator Law Roach, who styled her for the event, in her story featuring the sparkling look from Valentino.
The actress also posed with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a Bulgari ambassador, at the event.
Chopra Jonas, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway were seen together at another Bulgari event in Venice last month.