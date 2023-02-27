Zendaya returned to the red carpet over the weekend in two stunning looks for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards and the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The "Euphoria" actress wore a 2002 black and green Atelier Versace gown to the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, where she was nominated for Entertainer of the Year. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a ruffled train and was paired with pointed black heels, styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach.

Celebrity makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre drew inspiration from the runways to create Zendaya's Lancôme beauty look.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Zendaya at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.

"The eyes were painted in matte taupes and browns and accessorized with a bone color on the brow bone and lid (in a halo effect for a contemporary twist on the '90s runway look)," Alejandre said in a press release.

"The star of this look is the lip! I love clashing colors, so we paired the warm sun-kissed face with a cool mauve, brown lip liner and a pink flesh-colored center. This pink lip was the perfect soft clash against the green details in the Versace Atelier gown for 2002."

On Sunday, Zendaya attended the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in "Euphoria." She walked the red carpet again, this time wearing a pink Valentino gown -- also styled by Roach -- featuring a structured bodice with 3D roses that grew in size and number as they extended down the dress and its train.

Zendaya's hairstyle evoked Old Hollywood glamour and Alejandre drew inspiration from the roses to complete her beauty look.

Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.

"I paired the romantic pastel eyes with a mod spikey top and bottom lash," Alejandre said in a press release. "The lip was also carefully thought out and rather than going for a cool tone, we decided to clash and finish off the look with a neutral liner and a peachy centered lip for warmth."

Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Later, Zendaya changed into an Armani Privé haute couture dress to present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Zendaya and Paul Mescal speak onstage at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.