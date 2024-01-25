Lynda Carter and her daughter, Jessica Altman, had a mother-daughter date at a recent fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

At the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Wednesday, the actress, who is known for portraying Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, stepped out with her daughter.

The duo were all smiles as they posed for photos.

Lynda Carter and Jessica Altman attend the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 24, 2024, in Paris. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty images

Carter wore a black turtleneck with a cover-up that had a fun print on it, and Altman wore a white blouse with black trousers and a red belt.

The actress also shared several photos with her daughter on Instagram. In one image, Altman holds a bottle of wine as Carter is about to give her a kiss on the cheek.

"A couple of troublemakers in Paris 😘🇫🇷," Carter wrote in the caption.

Carter shares Altman with her late husband, lawyer and video game executive Robert A. Altman, who died in 2021. Carter also has a son, James Altman, 35.

Carter played Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the "Wonder Woman" television series about the superhero from 1975 to 1979.

Lynda Carter attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 24, 2024, in Paris. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The series was based on the DC Comics comic book superhero of the same name.

Carter had a cameo in the 2020 film "Wonder Woman 1984," starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman, as Asteria.