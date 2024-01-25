Lynda Carter and her daughter, Jessica Altman, had a mother-daughter date at a recent fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
At the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Wednesday, the actress, who is known for portraying Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, stepped out with her daughter.
The duo were all smiles as they posed for photos.
Carter wore a black turtleneck with a cover-up that had a fun print on it, and Altman wore a white blouse with black trousers and a red belt.
The actress also shared several photos with her daughter on Instagram. In one image, Altman holds a bottle of wine as Carter is about to give her a kiss on the cheek.
"A couple of troublemakers in Paris 😘🇫🇷," Carter wrote in the caption.
Carter shares Altman with her late husband, lawyer and video game executive Robert A. Altman, who died in 2021. Carter also has a son, James Altman, 35.
Carter played Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the "Wonder Woman" television series about the superhero from 1975 to 1979.
The series was based on the DC Comics comic book superhero of the same name.
Carter had a cameo in the 2020 film "Wonder Woman 1984," starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman, as Asteria.