Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava, continued their stylish crusade together in Paris for the Fendi show, happening in conjunction with the city's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 week. And who better to join them in the front row than fashion icon Zendaya!

The trio of stars looked sophisticated as they prepared to take in the show. The Witherspoons wore coordinated and sleek (but not matching) ensembles: Reese donned a black, mock-neck shift accessorized with sharp slingbacks and gold jewelry, while Ava brightened her gray trench coat and skirt with a bold yellow turtleneck.

Zendaya opted for a more goth-glam look, echoing the rich tone of her burgundy knit gown with a deep red lip. Her hair was slicked back, save for the subtly pointed bangs she's been rocking lately, while sparkling silver jewelry added a cool edge.

Also tucked into the front-row group was Michael Burke, the recently appointed chairman and chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group, to which Fendi belongs. Also there was Law Roach, Zendaya's longtime friend and personal-stylist-turned-creative director, who looked dashing in tinted glasses with an oversized brown leather trench and Fendi bag.

(L-R) Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Burke, Zendaya and Law Roach attend the Fendi Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show at the Palais Brongniart, Jan. 25, 2024, in Paris. Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

Photos from outside the event show off the stars' looks in full, including the Witherspoons twinning in chic shades while posing. Reese's oversized sunnies looked simple and timeless, while Ava selected a smaller, trendy shape with rounded edges for a very 1990s-inspired look. They tied the two looks together with matching structured bags – red to set off Reese's all-black look, and grayish-blue to enhance Ava's neutral pieces.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe attend the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 25, 2024, in Paris. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Zendaya skipped the shades and bag, instead letting the dress speak for itself. You can catch a small pop of color in her pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps, though, as they extend just an inch as she descends the stairs in the photos below.

Zendaya attends the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 25, 2024, in Paris. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Zendaya attends the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 25, 2024, in Paris. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The looks from the Fendi show took conceptual inspiration from the futurism aesthetic and included lots of intricate, heavy beading, column gowns, and silhouettes like that seen on Zendaya. You can see the full show here via the FHCM Paris website.