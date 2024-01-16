Christina Applegate was a vision in velvet at the Emmy Awards Monday night.

The "Dead to Me" star and "Married… with Children" alum wore a long-sleeved Christian Siriano gown in red velvet to television's biggest night, where she presented the first award: best supporting actress in a comedy series, won by "The Bear" actress Ayo Edebiri.

Applegate stepped on stage with a cane and then took the offered arm of host Anthony Anderson. The two walked forward to "Love and Marriage," the opening theme song of "Married… with Children" and were greeted with a standing ovation by the audience.

Christina Applegate, left, and host Anthony Anderson speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Thank you so much. Oh my god, you're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine," Applegate joked at the mic. "Body not by Ozempic," she added.

Applegate revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or MS, a disease of the central nervous system. According to the National Institutes of Health, women tend to develop MS more than men and there is currently no cure for the condition but there are treatments that may reduce relapse severity and disability progression.

Siriano also shared a behind-the-scenes video clip of Applegate modeling his creation. "Oh Christina you are divine and I will dress you any day of the week! What a woman. #christinaapplegate #emmys," the designer wrote in the accompanying caption.

Christina Applegate poses before attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images

"The incredible #christinaapplegate in Siriano for the #Emmys tonight. Wow this woman is so incredible!!" Siriano added in an Instagram story post as well.