Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez stepped out for the Elie Saab Haute Couture show in Paris on Wednesday.
The singer and actress attended the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 show in a striking green gown that featured a plunging neckline.
Lopez, who was styled by her longtime collaborators Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, completed the look with a floral cape.
Her appearance comes after she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Monday.
Lopez's standout look from that show was made with 7,000 real rose petals, according to her stylists.
