Jennifer Lopez stepped out for the Elie Saab Haute Couture show in Paris on Wednesday.

The singer and actress attended the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 show in a striking green gown that featured a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 24, 2024, in Paris. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lopez, who was styled by her longtime collaborators Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, completed the look with a floral cape.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 24, 2024, in Paris. Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images

Her appearance comes after she attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Monday.

Lopez's standout look from that show was made with 7,000 real rose petals, according to her stylists.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2024, in Paris. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

