Jennifer Lopez has finally released "Can't Get Enough," the first single and video from her upcoming album "This Is Me ... Now," available on Feb. 16.

In the upbeat song, Lopez sings, "When it feels right/Nothing else matters/Is this real life?/Too good to be true ... I'm still in love with you."

Lopez is portrayed as a serial bride, marrying three different men -- one groom played by "Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough -- in the song's accompanying music video.

Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough appear in Lopez's new video for her song, "Can't Get Enough." Jennifer Lopez

As the lavish reception progresses, Lopez is seen dancing and cutting the cake with all three men as guests on the sideline bet on how long this one will last.

At the end, Lopez sits alone looking dejected as you hear the voiceovers of the three guys complaining about her: "She thinks I'm her employee." "All she cares about is work." "It is never enough for you!"

The words "To be continued" flash on the screen as the clip ends.

You can watch the full video here.

"This Is Me ... Now" is available for preorder now.

A "musical experience" inspired by the album, called "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," will stream on Prime Video on Feb. 16.