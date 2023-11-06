Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the star-studded attendees at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's 12th annual Art+Film Gala over the weekend.
For the event, stars stepped out in their best fashions, wearing Gucci, as the label's creative director Sabato De Sarno was the Gala Host Committee Chair.
Gucci Ancora Notte, the label's first eveningwear collection designed by De Sarno, debuted at the gala.
Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the co-chairs of the LACMA event, which was held to honor the work of artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher.
Check out all the red carpet looks below.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Eva Longoria
A$AP Rocky
Lenny Kravitz
Kim Kardashian
Salma Hayek
Heidi Klum
Quinta Brunson
Billie Eilish
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jessica Chastain
Rosé
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves