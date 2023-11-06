Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the star-studded attendees at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's 12th annual Art+Film Gala over the weekend.

For the event, stars stepped out in their best fashions, wearing Gucci, as the label's creative director Sabato De Sarno was the Gala Host Committee Chair.

Gucci Ancora Notte, the label's first eveningwear collection designed by De Sarno, debuted at the gala.

Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the co-chairs of the LACMA event, which was held to honor the work of artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher.

Check out all the red carpet looks below.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Rosé

Rose attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves