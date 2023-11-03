After launching #MariahSZN as soon as the calendar hit Nov. 1, self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is now starring in a new holiday campaign for Victoria's Secret.

Introducing Victoria’s Secret’s 2023 Holiday Campaign featuring global icon and the reigning queen of holiday spirit, Mariah Carey. Victoria's Secret

In the campaign, the singer models the brand's festive lingerie, including a satin bow-tied corset top, a lacy balconette bra, a silky robe and a couple of slinky slip dresses.

"It was so fun seeing the new collection and their creative vision come to life," Carey told Vogue in an interview published Thursday. "From the seasonal colors to the vibrant glam -- I definitely felt the holiday spirit all around me."

Introducing Victoria’s Secret’s 2023 Holiday Campaign featuring global icon and the reigning queen of holiday spirit, Mariah Carey. Victoria's Secret

She also gave a few tips for dressing for the holidays, saying she prefers "glamorous styles" that serve as their "own celebratory moment."

"One of the tops I wore in the campaign -- the stunning red corset -- would be perfect for a holiday extravaganza," she added. "I love that the satin bows feel like you're unwrapping a present. It's the perfect mix of camp, sexy, and glam."

Introducing Victoria’s Secret’s 2023 Holiday Campaign featuring global icon and the reigning queen of holiday spirit, Mariah Carey. Victoria's Secret

The Victoria's Secret campaign is Carey's second holiday campaign so far this year. She previously starred with her twins Monroe and Moroccan in an ad campaign for The Children's Place.

The iconic singer has a busy holiday season planned over the next two months: In addition to her various brand collaborations, Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, California, and wraps up Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.