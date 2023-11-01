Several "Mean Girls" stars have reunited for a new video, and it's so fetch.

In a new ad for Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale Nov. 8, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, who all starred in the original 2004 teen comedy, come together again at North Shore High School.

In the "Mean Girls" spoof, Lohan's now-grown-up character Cady Heron is the school's guidance counselor, while ex-"Plastics" Karen Smith (Seyfried) and Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) are moms of eye-rolling daughters attending their alma mater.

Lindsay Lohan appears in this screengrab from Walmart's Black Friday deals ad. Walmart/YouTube

Oh, and Gretchen is still trying to make "fetch" happen. According to her daughter, "It's still not going to."

As she does in the 2004 hit film, Lohan's character Cady does the voiceover for the spot.

"At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink. But now, we shop Walmart Black Friday Deals," Lohan says.

Amanda Seyfried appears in this screengrab from Walmart's Black Friday deals ad. Walmart/YouTube

"This wasn't regular shopping, this is deal shopping," she adds.

Viewers then see Kevin Gnapoor ("Mean Girls" alum Rajiv Surendra) telling his son Kevin Jr. not to let "the haters stop you from doing your thing."

Actor Daniel Franzese, aka Damian, also makes an appearance, as does Missy Elliot, a new addition to the "Mean Girls" family, playing a gym teacher.

Lohan throws in other dialogue nods to the original film's script, including the phrase "word vomit." She adds, "While Girl World is at peace, deal world was just getting started."

There's also a tip of the hat to the original movie's Winter Talent Show scene, with Karen and Gretchen proudly watching their daughters in Santa skirts identical to the ones from the film.

Unfortunately for "Mean Girls" fans, Rachel McAdams, who played queen bee Regina George in the original movie, is absent from the video.

At the end of the ad, a message in a binder promises, "Something fetch is coming next Wednesday."

The "Mean Girls" mini reunion comes nearly a month after Paramount announced a date for the film adaptation of "Mean Girls: The Musical", which will hit theaters Jan. 12, 2024.

"Senior Year" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress Angourie Rice has been tapped to play Cady Heron, and Reneé Rapp, who portrayed Regina George on Broadway, is reprising the role for the musical movie. "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho will play Janis I'mi'ike. Lizzy Caplan originally played the role of Janis Ian in the 2004 film.